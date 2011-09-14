I-5 lane closures this week near N. Portland for paving

There will be three separate nighttime lane closures in the area of north Portland for paving work.

Wednesday, Sept. 14:

The center and right northbound lanes of I-5 near North Killingsworth Street will be closed from 8 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m.

Several ramps will also be closed at this time including; the North Killingsworth Street onramp to north I-5, the North Rosa Parks Way I-5 north to both eastbound and westbound North Lombard Street.

Thursday, Sept. 15:

Beginning Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., two miles of the left and center lanes of southbound I-5 will be closed for paving from the Interstate Bridge to the Columbia Slough.

Friday, Sept. 16:

All southbound lanes on I-5 will be closed at the I-405 connection all the way to the Fremont Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday. The Broadway off-ramp will also be closed for paving.

Northbound lanes will not be affected. The southbound lanes will be routed onto I-405. Traffic bound for Interstate 84 should take I-405 south to I-5 north, which leads to I-84.

