I-5 lane closures this week near N. Portland for paving - KPTV - FOX 12

I-5 lane closures this week near N. Portland for paving

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

There will be three separate nighttime lane closures in the area of north Portland for paving work.

Wednesday, Sept. 14:

The center and right northbound lanes of I-5 near North Killingsworth Street will be closed from 8 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m.

Several ramps will also be closed at this time including; the North Killingsworth Street onramp to north I-5,  the North Rosa Parks Way I-5 north to both eastbound and westbound North Lombard Street.

Thursday, Sept. 15:

Beginning Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., two miles of the left and center lanes of southbound I-5 will be closed for paving from the Interstate Bridge to the Columbia Slough.

Friday, Sept. 16:

All southbound lanes on I-5 will be closed at the I-405 connection all the way to the Fremont Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday. The Broadway off-ramp will also be closed for paving.

Northbound lanes will not be affected. The southbound lanes will be routed onto I-405. Traffic bound for Interstate 84 should take I-405 south to I-5 north, which leads to I-84.

Copyright 2011 KPHO and KPTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.