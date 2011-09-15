Tacoma school classes canceled as teachers continue strike

Teachers in Washington state's third-largest school district are defying a judge's order and will continue to strike, forcing the cancellation of classes.

KOMO News reports that Tacoma school district officials say they don't have enough staff to open the city's schools.

A Superior Court judge on Wednesday issued an injunction ordering the teachers back to the classroom. But union leaders say the court order only applies to its leaders.

On Thursday morning, enough teachers decided to continue picketing to stop classes.

The teachers walked out over issues that include pay and how teachers are transferred. About 28,000 students are being kept at home during the strike.

