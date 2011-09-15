Universities reach deal with support staff; strike avoided - KPTV - FOX 12

Universities reach deal with support staff; strike avoided

Posted: Updated:
SALEM, OR (AP) -

With less than two weeks before students return to Oregon campuses, it appears that a strike by university support workers has been averted.

 

 

The Oregon University System says it reached a contract agreement early Thursday with the union representing nearly 4,000 workers.

Officials said they would not release details of the agreement until the Service Employees International Union could reveal them to members. The agreement still must be ratified in a vote of union members on the seven university campuses.

Administrators and the union had been at odds over pay increases and management's demand that workers take unpaid days off.

(Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.