How does The X Factor work?

THE X FACTOR is a new singing competition series that gives viewers the opportunity to help choose the next global superstar or breakout music group.

Judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, L.A. Reid and Nicole Scherzinger will travel the nation searching for undiscovered talent 12 years old or over – both solo artists and vocal groups – who are worthy of the largest prize in television history: a $5 million recording contract with Syco/Sony Music.

The show airs Wednesday and Thursdays in Portland at 8 p.m.

Hosted by Steve Jones, the series kicks off with auditions from Chicago, dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Newark and Seattle, as well as from YouTube and the nationwide MyStudio audition booths.

Hopefuls who pass the initial auditions will travel to Los Angeles for "Boot Camp" beginning Oct. 5 and Oct. 6. During this phase of the competition, the contestants will face the panel of judges and a live audience as they are judged on their singing, dancing and overall performance styles.

Those who make it through "Boot Camp" will earn a place in one of four THE X FACTOR categories: young guys, young girls, older singers and groups.

After the categories of semifinalists are set, THE X FACTOR producers surprise the judges with the category they will mentor.

Then, the remaining contestants from each category will visit the "Judges' homes" for their chance to make it to the live shows on Oct. 12-13 and on a special Oct. 18.

During a special extended airing on Oct. 25, the judges will reveal who has earned one of the coveted spots among the season's finalists. It will then be up to America, as well as the judges, to decide who moves forward in the competition starting with the first performance show featuring the finalists from each category on Nov. 2.

RECAP (All times ET/PT)

DATE EPISODE

Wednesday, Sept. 21 (8:00-10:00 PM) Season Premiere, Part 1

Thursday, Sept. 22 (8:00-10:00 PM) Season Premiere, Part 2

Wednesday, Sept. 28 (8:00-10:00 PM) Auditions Episode

Thursday, Sept. 29 (8:00-10:00 PM) Auditions Episode

Wednesday, Oct. 5 (8:00-9:30 PM) Boot Camp, Part 1

Thursday, Oct. 6 (8:00-9:30 PM) Boot Camp, Part 2

Wednesday, Oct. 12 (8:00-9:30 PM) Judges' Homes, Part 1

Thursday, Oct. 13 (8:00-9:30 PM) Judges' Homes, Part 2

Tuesday, Oct. 18 (8:00-9:30 PM) Judges' Homes, Part 3 (Special Tuesday Airing)

Tuesday, Oct. 25 (8:00-10:30 PM) Finalists Revealed (Special Tuesday Airing)

Wednesday, Nov. 2 (8:00-10:00 PM) LIVE Performance Show

Thursday, Nov. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM) LIVE Results Show

Wednesday, Nov. 9 (8:00-10:00 PM) LIVE Performance Show

Thursday, Nov. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM) LIVE Results Show

Wednesday, Nov. 16 (8:00-10:00 PM) LIVE Performance Show

Thursday, Nov. 17 (8:00-9:00 PM) LIVE Results Show

Tuesday, Nov. 22 (8:00-10:00 PM) LIVE Performance Show (Special Tuesday Airing)

Wednesday, Nov. 23 (8:00-9:30 PM) LIVE Results Show (Special Wednesday Airing)

Wednesday, Nov. 30 (8:00-9:30 PM) LIVE Performance Show

Thursday, Dec. 1 (8:00-9:00 PM) LIVE Results Show

Wednesday, Dec. 7 (8:00-9:30 PM) LIVE Performance Show

Thursday, Dec. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM) LIVE Results Show

Wednesday, Dec. 14 (8:00-9:30 PM) LIVE Performance Show

Thursday, Dec. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM) LIVE Results Show

Wednesday, Dec. 21 (8:00-9:30 PM) LIVE Season Finale, Part 1

Thursday, Dec. 22 (8:00-10:00 PM) LIVE Season Finale, Part 2