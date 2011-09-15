Nicole Scherzinger was born in Honolulu, HI, and grew up in Louisville, KY.

She is a singer, songwriter, actress, performer and the former lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls. Scherzinger was asked to join The Pussycat Dolls after appearing on the TV show "Popstars" as part of the group Eden's Crush.

The group's debut album, "PCD," went double-platinum in America, sold over 9 million copies worldwide and featured the hit songs "Don't Cha," "Buttons" and "Stickwitu." Following the success of "PCD," Scherzinger recorded a series of duets and guest vocal appearances with P. Diddy, 50 Cent, Timbaland and Vittorio.

The second Pussycat Dolls album "Doll Domination," has sold over 5 million copies to date and contains the hits "When I Grow Up" and "I Hate This Part." In 2009, Scherzinger wrote and recorded an adaptation of A.R. Rahman's "Jai Ho" (from the film "Slumdog Millionaire"), which went to No. 1 in 17 countries.

Recently, Scherzinger won the 10th season of "Dancing with the Stars" and starred in "Rent" at the Hollywood Bowl. Scherzinger released her debut album "Killer Love" earlier this year.

