Paula Abdul is one of the most-recognized pop singers and choreographers in film, television, video, stage and live tours.

Her work in choreography includes Emmy-winning contributions to "The Tracey Ullman Show" and Emmy-nominated choreography for the Academy Awards, as well as Abdul's own performance on "The American Music Awards."

Other accomplishments include her award-winning work with Janet Jackson, which garnered two MTV Video Awards; and working with such music legends as Aretha Franklin, George Michael, Luther Vandross, INXS, Heart and Prince.

Abdul's favorite memory is dancing alongside her idol, Gene Kelly, in a celebrated and acclaimed commercial campaign. Abdul's choreography contributions in feature films include the Academy Award-winning "American Beauty," working with Cuba Gooding Jr. on his Academy Award-winning performance in "Jerry Maguire" and transforming Val Kilmer into Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone's "The Doors."

Abdul's music career encompasses worldwide album sales exceeding 50 million records, two No. 1 albums, six No. 1 singles, a Grammy Award, seven MTV Awards, two Emmy Awards, two People's Choice Awards and two Kids' Choice Awards. She has also been honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and inducted into Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Hall of Fame.

Abdul served as a judge alongside Simon Cowell for eight seasons on the hit series AMERICAN IDOL. An acclaimed jewelry designer, Abdul introduced her Paula Abdul Jewelry Collection on QVC to record-breaking sales. The collection consists of charms, pendants, earrings and bracelets in a mix of textures and metals, adorned with meaningful phrases.

Abdul, who got her first break as a Los Angeles Laker Girl, continues to honor her roots by running dance and cheerleading camps, competitions and scholarship programs throughout the country.

