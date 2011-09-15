Antonio "L.A." Reid, former Chairman of Island Def Jam Music Group and one of the most influential names in music today, will join Simon Cowell on the judging panel of THE X FACTOR, the highly anticipated singing competition series debuting this fall on FOX.

Throughout his career, Reid has launched some of the biggest acts in music, including Jay-Z, Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, The Killers, Bon Jovi, Pink, Usher, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna. With a diverse roster of talent, 33 No. 1 hits and three Grammy Awards, Reid is one of the industry's most respected and successful executives, as well as one of the most talented, creative and formidable forces in music.

"I am proud to stand next to my dear friend Simon Cowell, one of the world's most gifted and charismatic talent magnets," said Reid. "THE X FACTOR provides an extraordinary opportunity for aspiring artists of every age and genre to showcase their unique talents. I truly look forward to discovering our next generation of superstars."

"L.A. was my number one choice to sit alongside me on the show. In my opinion, he is one of the greatest ever music executives and of course a fantastic writer and producer.

I am thrilled he has agreed to join the show, and for any artist auditioning, they know they have the chance to meet a true star-maker," said Simon Cowell.

"L.A. Reid is one of the most celebrated music producers and songwriters of our time and knows exactly what it takes to find and nurture a global superstar," said Mike Darnell, President of Alternative Entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. "Not only does he have an insanely good eye for talent, but he also has the personality and savvy to go toe-to-toe with Simon Cowell, so I can't wait to see those two music moguls together at THE X FACTOR judges' table."

"L.A. Reid's renowned expertise in recognizing, producing and marketing musical talent is synonymous with some of the most successful recording artists in the history of modern music," said executive producer Cecile Frot-Coutaz. "I am thrilled to have him judging on THE X FACTOR and look forward to seeing him apply his amazing experience and track record in the mentoring of one of our categories."

