Medical pot grower arrested; police seize guns, drugs, $7K

A man is in jail after police say he was selling his medical marijuana to unregistered buyers out of his home, near a Beaverton-area elementary school.

Phuoc Din Tran, 41, was arrested after police searched his home at 3560 NW Ashland Court Wednesday. Washington County Deputies and detectives from the Westside Interagency Narcotics Team say they found 4.5 pounds of dried marijuana, 42 live marijuana plants, four guns and more than $7,000 in cash. Tran lives less than 1,000 feet from Bethany Elementary School.

While Tran is a registered grower and caregiver with the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program, detectives say they have evidence he was selling to people who aren't listed on his grower's card. Further, detectives say he was profiting from the sale of the marijuana, something specifically prohibited under the OMMP.

Police arrested Tran and booked him into the Washington County Jail on charges of Unlawful Manufacture, Distribution and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Anyone with information regarding illegal marijuana grows should call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-846-5650.

