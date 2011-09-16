James Franco coming to Portland next weekend

Hollywood Theatre in Northeast Portland will host an artist talk with Gus Van Sant and James Franco before the northwest premiere of Franco's own My Own Private River.
After casting Franco in the award-winning film Milk, Van Sant showed him footage he shot many years before for My Own Private Idaho, which starred River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves as street hustlers in Portland, OR.
Franco described being mesmerized by Phoenix's "uninhibited acting" in this unreleased footage.
"I humbly asked Gus if I could cut something together, and if he didn't like it, I would never show anybody," Franco said.
My Own Private River is mostly shots of Phoenix's character, Mike, woven into a portrait to capture the gifted late-actor at his most emotionally expressive and physically dynamic. The score is by alternative rock band front-man, Michael Stipe.
There will be two screenings of My Own Private River on Sept. 25, one at noon and one at 12:30 p.m. and Franco and Van Sant will give a talk before each screening.
Tickets are $35 each and on sale at the Hollywood Theatre box office on Northeast Sandy Boulevard in Portland. The screenings will help raise money for ongoing improvements to the theater.
Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.
