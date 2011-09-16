Game against Ducks is payday for Missouri State

LaMichael James will likely rack up big yards against a weaker opponent Saturday.

Had the Pac-12 Conference realignment never happened, Oregon would be hosting Utah this weekend.

But the Utes joined the league in the offseason, and the nonconference game was scuttled. Utah went on to schedule its suddenly out-of-conference rival BYU. That left the Ducks scrambling for an opponent.

Missouri State answered the call.

The Bears (0-2) will make $440,000 for Saturday's game at No. 12 Oregon and take a step closer to funding their football budget. In the opener, the Bears faced then-No. 15 Arkansas and earned a $395,000 paycheck.

But while it by all accounts looks like an easy win for the Ducks, the players are wary. They need look no farther than up the road in Corvallis, where the Sacramento State Hornets surprised Oregon State 29-28 in their opener.



