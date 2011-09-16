Oregon man gets seventh drunken driving conviction

An Oregon man convicted for the seventh time of drunken driving has told the judge that he was paying a man to be his driver.

But 50-year-old Cary Dean Devore says he got behind the wheel on June 21 because the hired driver was himself too drunk.

"He just got pie-eyed," Devore told Judge Cal Tichenor. "I should have waited."

An officer pulled Devore over in Newberg.

The News-Register in McMinnville reports that Devore agreed to a plea bargain and was sentenced Monday to two years. The paper said he'll be eligible for reductions for time already served, good behavior, and enrolling in treatment.

He faces lifetime revocation of his license and more than $2,500 in fines and fees.

A prosecutor said Devore's drunken driving record dates to 1980.

