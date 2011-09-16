Lebanon man arrested on marijuana charges

The Linn County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after serving a drug-related search warrant at a home in Lebanon on Thursday.

The sheriff's office says it was a long-term investigation at a property on Rock Hill Drive in Lebanon where deputies found a marijuana grow operation.

Deputies say they seized marijuana grow equipment, 69 marijuana plants, over 3 and 1/2 lbs. of processed marijuana, a digital scale, packaging material and more than $500 in cash.

Deputies arrested Gary Olson, 61, who was living at the location.

Olson was charged with unlawful manufacture of marijuana, unlawful delivery of marijuana, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Olson had an outstanding arrest warrant for unrelated charges.

He was booked into the Linn County Jail.

