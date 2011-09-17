Woman missing from NE Portland care facility - KPTV - FOX 12

Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who they say suffers from mental health issues.

Monique Green, 45, was last seen on surveillance video walking away from her residential care facility in the 2300 block of Northeast Siskiyou Street at about 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Green likes to travel on TriMet and MAX and has been previously found in cities near Portland, like Gresham and Vancouver.

Police describe Green as white, 45 years old, 5'2" inches tall, 180 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Green was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, a dark-colored skirt and flip flops. She is likely carrying a large black purse.

Anyone who sees Green should call 911.

People with information about the case are asked to call Detective Mike Weinstein, Missing Persons Unit, at 503-823-0446.

