Does your pup need a bath? Dogtoberfest is this weekend

Portland's biggest dog wash is being held this Saturday at the Lucky Labrador Brew Pub on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard.

More than 100 volunteers will wash, dry and wrangle hundreds of dogs at DoveLewis Dogtoberfest.

While the pups get their bath, their owners can enjoy live music and Lucky Lab refreshments.

The event is free, but DoveLewis asks for a $10 per dog bath donation.

Dogtoberfest runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 915 SE Hawthorne Blvd.

For more information, visit dovelewis.org. http://www.dovelewis.org/

