Motorcycle rider jailed after being clocked at 108 MPH

Marion County deputies say a 31-year-old man was clocked at almost double the speed limit while riding his motorcycle.

Steven Sharp, of Portland, was caught going 108 mph Saturday afternoon on Highway 22 near milepost 24.

Deputies arrested Sharp and booked him into the Marion County Jail on suspicion of reckless driving and reckless endangerment.  He is being held on $10,000 bail.

Deputies also say Sharp was driving without a valid license and without insurance.  

His wife was on the back of his bike at the time.

