Bomb threat probed on Seattle-to-Oakland flight

Authorities say an apparent bomb threat Monday on an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Oakland, Calif. originated from a note discovered in a bookstore at the San Francisco airport.

Alaska Airlines spokeswoman Bobbie Egan says no bomb was found onboard Flight 342 after the plane containing 126 passengers and six crew members landed safety in Oakland shortly before 8 a.m.

San Francisco Airport spokesman Mike McCarron said the threat surfaced about an hour earlier after a clerk at a bookstore in the nearby San Francisco International Airport discovered a letter

about a bomb threat.

Oakland airport spokeswoman Joanne Holloway said passengers were transported to a holding area and rescreened as bomb-sniffing dogs inspected luggage on the tarmac.

The aircraft and luggage were eventually cleared and the passengers were later released.



