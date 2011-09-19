Bomb threat probed on Seattle-to-Oakland flight - KPTV - FOX 12

Bomb threat probed on Seattle-to-Oakland flight

Posted: Updated:
OAKLAND, CA (AP) -

Authorities say an apparent bomb threat Monday on an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Oakland, Calif. originated from a note discovered in a bookstore at the San Francisco airport.

Alaska Airlines spokeswoman Bobbie Egan says no bomb was found onboard Flight 342 after the plane containing 126 passengers and six crew members landed safety in Oakland shortly before 8 a.m.

San Francisco Airport spokesman Mike McCarron said the threat surfaced about an hour earlier after a clerk at a bookstore in the nearby San Francisco International Airport discovered a letter
about a bomb threat.

Oakland airport spokeswoman Joanne Holloway said passengers were transported to a holding area and rescreened as bomb-sniffing dogs inspected luggage on the tarmac.

The aircraft and luggage were eventually cleared and the passengers were later released.

(Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved.)

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.