Federal child porn charges filed against former teacher

The case of a former Beaverton middle school teacher accused of possessing child pornography is moving to federal court.

Multnomah County Assistant District Attorney Don Rees dismissed the local charges against Logan Storm in court Monday.

Two federal agents then took the former teacher into custody.

Rees says the move was made because a loophole in state law stipulates prosecutors must prove a defendant was downloading the porn in the county he's being tried in.

Proving that would be difficult, Rees says, so U.S. Attorney Dwight Holton filed federal child porn charges.

Rees says the location where Storm downloaded the porn is of no significance when charged federally, and federal penalties are harsher, if convicted.

Storm had previously faced 30 counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the first-degree in Multnomah County court.

He was first arrested in February after flying into Portland from Amsterdam. Authorities say Storm left the U.S. after child porn was discovered on his computer.

He is also accused of sexually abusing two girls under the age of 14. The trial in that case is scheduled for October.

Previous stories:

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.