Volunteers pitch in to tidy up Willamette Park

Most people think of beaches when they hear about one of SOLV's popular clean-up events, but rest assured that volunteers are not neglecting the area's river banks.

Every September, thousands of people sacrifice a Saturday and scour the coastal sands for trash. But over the weekend, more than 100 sites across the state recently got some tender love and care, including Portland's Willamette Park.

About 25 participants helped spread wood chips to kill non-native grasses, prepared the area for new plants and pulled up weeds.

Marissa Dorais with Portland's Parks and Recreation department says it's a great way to get people invested in the areas where they live.

"One of the things that I like most about it is that it gives people an opportunity to get involved in a park that they use every day. So, instead of just walking by, they actually get to stop, learn something about the plants, get their hands dirty for a little bit," Dorais said.

Several other organizations also partnered with SOLV in the restoration, which will help improve the wildlife habitat at Willamette Park.

