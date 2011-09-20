Portland school holds ‘walk-a-thon’ for boy hit by car

Months after being hit by a car while walking to school, a 9-year-old Portland boy is on the mend, and he's getting a helping hand from his classmates.

In February, Sebastian Campsey was hit by a car just blocks from James John Elementary School. He suffered injuries to his face that required several operations, his mom Sarah Campsey says.

"He's had surgeries to reconstruct some of the super facial damage done to his face," she says.

"I had to get eye surgery," Sebastian says. "I got my face right here (and) they took the black stuff off my face."

Sebastian's mom says his family has medical bills mounting more than $100,000. Next summer, the boy has another big surgery where doctors will do partial reconstructive surgery to his face, his mom says.

To help ease the family's burden financially, Sebastian's school put together a "walk-a-thon." Throughout the day, the entire school, nearly 400 students, took turns running around the school's playground for 30 minutes.

"I don't think it could have happened anywhere else but Portland," Campsey says. "I think it's a testament to community-building and being connected to members of your community."

Several businesses - including Fred Meyer, Tri Bone, Safeway, Starbucks, A Dog's Life and the Timbers Army - donated money to the cause. For each lap the student's completed, more money was raised.

Sebastian says he remembers being hit by the car. He says his backpack likely saved his life because it took the brunt of the impact.

"I remember waking up on the sidewalk," Sebastian says.

He says he couldn't wait to return to school to be with his friends.

"It's pretty fun being back," Sebastian says. "I know that I'll be fine as long as I have my friends on my side."

Anyone who would like to help with the medical bills can donate through the James John PTA (email: jamesjohnpta@gmail.com).

