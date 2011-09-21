Oregon State's Rodgers cleared to play this Saturday

Oregon State says flanker James Rodgers has been cleared to play Saturday against UCLA.

Rodgers is coming off two surgeries on his left knee. He was injured last October during a Beavers game at Arizona.

Oregon State asked for and received a fifth year of eligibility for Rodgers, who is the older brother of former Beavers running back Jacquizz Rodgers. Quizz, as he was known, left school a year early for the NFL and now plays with the Atlanta Falcons.

Rodgers was ranked sixth in the nation with an average of 176.75 all-purpose yards last season when he was hurt. He holds Oregon State's record for all-purpose yards with 5,784.



