Oregon State's Rodgers cleared to play this Saturday - KPTV - FOX 12

By Staff and AP reports
CORVALLIS, OR (AP) -

Oregon State says flanker James Rodgers has been cleared to play Saturday against UCLA.

Rodgers is coming off two surgeries on his left knee. He was injured last October during a Beavers game at Arizona.

Oregon State asked for and received a fifth year of eligibility for Rodgers, who is the older brother of former Beavers running back Jacquizz Rodgers. Quizz, as he was known, left school a year early for the NFL and now plays with the Atlanta Falcons.

Rodgers was ranked sixth in the nation with an average of 176.75 all-purpose yards last season when he was hurt. He holds Oregon State's record for all-purpose yards with 5,784.

