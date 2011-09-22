Lost iPhone leads to child porn charge in southern Oregon

Photos on a lost iPod that was traced back to its owner have led to a child pornography charge in Douglas County against an Oakland man.

The Register Guard reports the device was left at a Sutherlin gas station last October. It sat unclaimed for months before an attendant asked his boss if he could take it home. When it was being powered up, the attendant's wife saw pornography and called police.

Sgt. Joseph Felix says an Oregon State Police crime lab traced the phone to 33-year-old Jason Daniel Goodman.

He was arrested Tuesday.

According to the Douglas County Jail website, he faces a charge of encouraging child sex abuse and is being held on $50,000 bail.

(Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)