State hospital escapee talks about being on the run

The 21-year-old man who escaped from the Oregon State Hospital is back behind bars and talking about the entire ordeal.

Matthew Ingle sat down with FOX 12's Jamie Wilson on Thursday inside the Marion County Jail to share his story.

On Sept. 3, Ingle was on a supervised walk around the hospital grounds in Salem when he ran away and jumped into a waiting car.

"I was right by the neighborhood, walking around the hospital on the sidewalk. There's houses and cars driving by," Ingle said. "I ran across the street and jumped in a car and I went camping that night. And I was camping in the woods for a week."

Ingle spent several nights in the woods near Estacada.

He paid someone to buy him canned food and supplies and says he had a lot of time to think about his family and the family he changed forever.

In April 2009, Ingle got high and crashed into 42-year-old Pam Benson, killing her and her daughter Clarice. He was convicted of two counts of manslaughter.

"There was a lot of stuff going through my head and I knew that I would never have a life," Ingle said. "I'd never have a driver's license again and being out started to fade away and I started to think about going back."

Ingle said he wanted to turn himself in last weekend and he even talked to his grandmother and U.S. Marshals about it. But he says he was too scared.

Then on Tuesday, just 10 minutes after he got to his friend's house in Sandy, police showed up.

"They walked in the door and at first they had a gun in their hand and they put it away as soon as they saw me and saw I wasn't dangerous. They were very nice to me," he said.

For now, Ingle is being held in the Marion County Jail.

He does regret escaping from the hospital, but he says he just felt desperate.

"I missed my family and I couldn't see them. And that broke my heart," Ingle said. "I don't know if I'll ever have a life again, but wherever I wind up, all I care about is family."

Ingle is facing new charges related to his escape. He will go back to court next month.

