NBA officially cancels first week of preseason games

The NBA has postponed training camps indefinitely and canceled 43 preseason games because it has not reached a new labor deal with players.

Camps were expected to open Oct. 3. The league announced Friday that all games from Oct. 9-15 are off and further decisions will be made as warranted.

The cancellations were expected after the latest meeting between owners and players Thursday ended without a collective bargaining agreement. Both sides still hope the entire regular season, scheduled to begin Nov. 1, can be saved.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.