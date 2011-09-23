Defense witnesses take stand today in faith healing trail

After two weeks of witness testimony, the prosecution rested in an Oregon City faith healing trail.

On Friday morning, the defense will bring their witnesses to the stand for the first time.

Dale and Shannon Hickman are charged with second degree manslaughter in the death of their newborn baby.

Last year, the couple delivered their baby boy, David, at home and he was born prematurely. The baby died just nine hours after birth due to complications with pneumonia. Police say the couple failed to seek medical treatment for him.

The couple are members of the Followers of Christ Church and believe in prayer for healing over medical care.

On the stand Thursday, Shannon's sister Sarah White described the mood and what was said in the family's home when the baby's health started failing.

"I heard my dad say he has the look of death upon him," White said.

When the prosecution asked White if anyone said they should call 911, or if they thought they should give David medical attention, she replied, "No."

