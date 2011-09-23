Missing Utah mom's father-in-law pleads not guilty to child porn, other charges

The father-in-law of a missing Utah woman has pleaded not guilty to charges of possessing child pornography and secretly videotaping her, other women and young girls without their knowledge.

Steven Powell, 61, entered the pleas in court in Washington state on Friday. A judge has set bail at $200,000.

Powell was arrested on Thursday at this home. He shares the home with his son and two grandsons. Susan Powell's sons have been placed in state custody and a judge ordered Steven Powell not to have contact with the children.

Authorities said police investigating Susan Powell's 2009 disappearance found "thousands of images of females being videotaped without their knowledge, including Susan Powell," on tapes and disks at his home in an Aug. 25 search.



