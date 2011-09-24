Oregonians turn to sky for glimpse of falling satellite

People across the state headed out into the night and craned their necks for a chance to see a satellite as it fell to the Earth.

Jim Todd, OMSI's planetarium manager, said the six-ton satellite passed over Portland at about 9:17 p.m. Friday, but he didn't see it from his location.

The satellite isn't expected to make another Friday night appearance in the Pacific Northwest, Todd says.

NASA expects it will fall to Earth by Saturday morning.

Excitement over the possible satellite showing bubbled over on social media sites like Facebook and Twitter.

On FOX 12's Twitter account, sherbear_97 reported what they saw in the night sky:

"Thought I saw something about 15 minutes ago, but not sure it was the right satellite. Going fast and NNE."

Many others, however, said they saw nothing but darkness.

"I spent 5 minutes taking pictures of a plane! LOL" wrote Sharon Woolf on FOX 12's Facebook page.

But perhaps we shouldn't be so gleeful about a crashing piece of space equipment, according to one tweeter.

"Remember Night of the living dead? A fallen satellite was the cause of the living dead- be careful! lol" tweeted OFCLTommyPeters.

