Police look for man photographing young girls

Oregon City Police have received multiple reports of a man in a parked car photographing young girls over the past week near Tracy Lee Court.

Three separate accounts of neighborhood girls ranging in age from 11 to 12 reported seeing a man taking photos of them while they were in their yard playing.

Police say all incidents apparently took place after school around 3 p.m.

The girls reported that at least two times the suspect was also following their school bus.

Descriptions of the suspect in each of the incidents are believed to be the same person of interest.

Oregon Police are seeking the public's help identifying the suspect.

He is described as white, 20-30 years of age, black hair, tall in height and was wearing a black hoodie. He possibly had a band-aid of some type on his nose.

The suspect was driving a dark gray, compact car, possibly a Toyota.

Oregon City Police have notified school officials and are in the process of having a sketch drawn of the suspect.

If anybody sees a suspicious vehicle that might match this description, write down the license plate number and call Oregon City Police Department.

