Reward upped after eastern Oregon horse found shot

Oregon State Police are increasing the reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case of a shooting that injured an Eastern Oregon horse so badly the mare had to be euthanized.

The state police increased the reward to $2,500 on Monday. The 8-year-old quarter horse was found in a remote area of Grant County on Sept. 19.

The horse was shot from the road with a high velocity bullet as she grazed in a fenced pasture near John Day.

No dollar loss has been estimated but the mare was used for roping cattle and had a significant pedigree.

