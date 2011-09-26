TriMet will remove hundreds of trees for construction - KPTV - FOX 12

TriMet will remove hundreds of trees for construction

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Construction and tree removal began this week along SW Lincoln Street between First and Fourth Avenues.

TriMet says the trees are being removed to widen the street and to relocate underground utilities.

Nearly 830 trees will be cut along the 7 mile route from downtown Portland to Clackamas.

TriMet plans cut the trees down into firewood and donate the wood to needy families.

TriMet also plans to plant about 2000 trees once construction is completed.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.