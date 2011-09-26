TriMet will remove hundreds of trees for construction

Construction and tree removal began this week along SW Lincoln Street between First and Fourth Avenues.

TriMet says the trees are being removed to widen the street and to relocate underground utilities.

Nearly 830 trees will be cut along the 7 mile route from downtown Portland to Clackamas.

TriMet plans cut the trees down into firewood and donate the wood to needy families.

TriMet also plans to plant about 2000 trees once construction is completed.

