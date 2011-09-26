Toddler shot in stomach returns home

A 2-year-old Dallas boy shot in the stomach is now recovering at home.

Police say Payton Flow was alone in a room with his 3-year-old brother on Friday when the gun they were playing with went off.

"I don't know what I would have done if I would have lost him," says Payton's mother, Johnnie Williams.

Williams says she has her .380 semi-automatic pistol for protection and usually keeps it in her car.

However, on Friday night, she left the gun in her purse in the living room. At about 7 p.m., a single shot echoed through the house.

"I dropped everything. I come running in here. Payton was crying and when I picked him up and I noticed what happened. I put him close to me, but he quit crying," Williams says.

Payton, her youngest son, had been shot in the stomach with his 3-year-old brother by his side.

His parents rushed him to a local hospital where he was quickly transported by Life Flight to Oregon Health and Science University hospital.

"I thought about it the whole time, the whole ride up there, whether or not he was going to be alive when I got there. It's just hard," Williams says.

The bullet did not hit any of Payton's major organs. After just one day in the hospital, the 2-year-old boy was released.

Dallas police have yet to decide if they will be pressing charges.

"I think they should go to jail for that," says neighbor Kris Dolsey. "I mean, that's just an inexcusable thing. There's no reason to have a loaded gun in the house at all."

"I take full responsibility. If I have to go to jail, I'll go to jail. I just don't want my babies taken from me," Williams says.

The family says they are not worried about the consequences; they are just relieved that their toddler is still alive.

"I thank God for it every day. I'm still kicking myself in the butt for it. And I'm probably going to do it until the day I die," Williams says.

Williams says they are getting rid of all of the guns in the house, so that something like this never happens again.

