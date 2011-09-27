ILWU president turns himself over to deputies

The president of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union turned himself over to deputies on Monday.

Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies cited and released Robert McEllrath, 60, on charges of criminal trespassing and obstructing or delaying a train.

Union leaders have been locked in a labor dispute with the EGT grain terminal, which uses workers from another union.

Deputies say McEllrath joined hundreds of workers earlier in the month on the railroad tracks to stop a grain shipment.

Three other people have been cited and released on the same charges.

McEllrath's court date is set for Oct. 5.

