ILWU president turns himself over to deputies - KPTV - FOX 12

ILWU president turns himself over to deputies

Posted: Updated:
KELSO, WA (KPTV) -

The president of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union turned himself over to deputies on Monday.

Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies cited and released Robert McEllrath, 60, on charges of criminal trespassing and obstructing or delaying a train.

Union leaders have been locked in a labor dispute with the EGT grain terminal, which uses workers from another union.

Deputies say McEllrath joined hundreds of workers earlier in the month on the railroad tracks to stop a grain shipment.

Three other people have been cited and released on the same charges.

McEllrath's court date is set for Oct. 5.

Previous stories:

Sept. 22, 2011: Longshoremen arraigned while union sues police department
Sept. 16, 2011: Longshore union group 'surrenders' at courthouse
Sept. 8, 2011: Police: Longshoremen storm port, hold guards hostage

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.