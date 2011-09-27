Police: 72-year-old man uses knife in McDonald’s robbery

A 72-year-old man is facing charges for an alleged armed robbery at a local McDonald's restaurant.

Portland Police say it happened at 4:45 a.m. Monday at 1831 W. Burnside St. Officers say David Roisland, 72, went through an unlocked door while the cleaning crew was working.

He is accused of using a knife to commit robbery.

Employees followed him to Northwest 18th and Davis Street. He was arrested but complained of chest pains, so officers took him to the hospital before taking him to jail.

Roisland is charged with first-degree robbery.

