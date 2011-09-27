PoShines' Crawfish Feed set for Saturday

Po'Shines Café De La Soul in north Portland is hosting its annual crawfish feed this Saturday.

All proceeds will go toward updating the restaurant's facilities and resources to launch its culinary program for at-risk youth and young adults in early 2012.

The restaurant has long provided career training through its non-profit work force training program, Teach Me To Fish.

Po'Shines is located at 8139 N Denver Ave. in Portland.

For more information, visit poshines.com.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.