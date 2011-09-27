Former Sandy school volunteer in court to face sex abuse charges

A former Sandy elementary school volunteer accused of sexually abusing a student made his first appearance in court yesterday.

Kenneth Cartlidge pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual abuse.

Investigators say the alleged abuse happened over a weekend while Cartlidge volunteered for the Oregon Trail School District.

District officials say Cartlidge volunteered there for about two years, mostly at Firwood Elementary. But he has not volunteered this year.

Cartlidge even passed a criminal background check before he was allowed to volunteer in the district.

His trial is set to begin on Nov. 16.

