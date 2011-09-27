Mount Hood Community College adds new children's center

A new early childhood center is now open at Mount Hood Community College.

It's the first new building to go up on the campus in 30 years.

The $6.2 million center will serve more than 180 children between the ages of 6 months to 5 years.

MHCC Vice President Christie Plinski says it will also improve their Cradle to Career Initiative.

"It's a concept of taking children from infancy into bridging with the community college and making sure there's smooth transition all along. So, it's a great program for them," Plinski said.



Gov. John Kitzhaber was on hand for the event.

He said the project is a great example of how, even during tough financial times, Oregon can still make important investments in its children.

