74 pounds of marijuana found in plane; Hillsboro pilot arrested

A Hillsboro pilot who landed his single-engine plane at Fitchburg Airport in Massachusetts was arrested after 74 pounds of marijuana and $77,000 in cash was found in three duffel bags inside the aircraft, authorities said.

Hoang Nguyen, 31, of Hillsboro, Oregon, was charged Tuesday with trafficking marijuana and booked at the State Police Barracks in Leominster. He was arraigned in Fitchburg District Court on Wednesday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and Homeland Security agents began monitoring the movements of Nguyen's aircraft, which had departed from Santa Monica, Calif. Investigators tracked to the plane to Morris County Airport in Grundy, Illinois, and then to Fitchburg Airport.

When the plane landed, a State Police dog then alerted authorities to the presence of a narcotic odor coming from inside the aircraft.

