Trial for Pioneer Square bomb plot suspect pushed back

An Oregon terrorism trial has been pushed back as attorneys for the defense and prosecution continue to exchange discovery evidence.



U.S. District Court Judge Garr King filed an order pushing back the trial of Mohamed Mohamud to May 15, 2012.



Mohamud is accused of trying to detonate what he thought was a bomb at a Nov. 26 Christmas tree-lighting ceremony. The men he thought were his coconspirators were actually FBI agents, and there was never an explosive device.



Mohamud has pleaded not guilty to attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction.



Mohamud's defense team has requested information from the government in an effort to establish an entrapment defense.



