Missing Oregon man featured on Times Square big screen

NEW YORK CITY

A poster featuring a picture of a missing Oregon man was displayed on a giant digital billboard in New York's Times Square's this week.

Mark Bosworth has been missing since he volunteered at a Cycle Oregon event in Riddle, Oregon on the night of Sept. 16, investigators said. His family hopes the increased exposure nationwide will help authorities locate him.

Meanwhile, the circumstances surrounding Bosworth's disappearance remain a mystery. His family says a medical condition may have caused the 54-year-old to become disoriented.

Anyone with information concerning Bosworth's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

