Driver arrested for going over 100 mph, troopers say

A Lake Oswego man was arrested by Oregon State Police on Wednesday night after allegedly being caught driving at speeds up to 105 mph.

A trooper spotted the 2010 Chevy Camaro driving eastbound on Highway 8 near Hillsboro.

The trooper claims that as he tried to overtake the car to stop it, the driver made several unsignaled and abrupt lane changes.

The trooper says that when he finally pulled over 19-year-old Abdolaziz Mohammed Rahim-Poor in Cornelius, the man claimed that he borrowed the vehicle from a friend because he knew it could be driven fast.

Rahim-Poor was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail on multiple traffic violations.

