Cornelius Pass Road reopens following head-on crash

Northwest Cornelius Pass Road reopened around 11:45 a.m. following a head-on collision involving a car and truck Monday morning.



The crash happened between Germantown Road and Skyline Boulevard at about 8 a.m.



The driver of the car was transported by ambulance with serious but non-life threatening injuries.



Cornelius Pass was closed for less than 3 hours while crews investigated the accident.

