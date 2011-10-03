Cornelius Pass Road reopens following head-on crash - KPTV - FOX 12

Cornelius Pass Road reopens following head-on crash

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Northwest Cornelius Pass Road reopened around 11:45 a.m. following a head-on collision involving a car and truck Monday morning.

The crash happened between Germantown Road and Skyline Boulevard at about 8 a.m.

The driver of the car was transported by ambulance with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Cornelius Pass was closed for less than 3 hours while crews investigated the accident.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.