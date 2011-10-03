Friend: Knox just wants to go home, restart life

Amanda Knox has said she just wants to go home, restart her life and "win back her happiness."



That's according to Corrado Maria Daclon, the secretary general of a foundation that has championed Knox's cause. Daclon was in the car with Knox as she left Perugia's Campanne prison after an appeals court overturned her 2009 conviction for the sexual assault and stabbing death of her British roommate Meredith Kercher.

Daclon quoted Knox as telling him as she left prison that she just "wanted to go home, reconnect with her family, take possession of her life and win back her happiness."



Italian lawmaker Rocco Girlanda, who is close to the American, says she and her family will leave Italy on Tuesday aboard a commercial flight from Rome.



