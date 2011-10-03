Missing Mount St. Helens hiker back at home

A 55-year-old Aurora woman is safe and back at home after she got lost on Mount St. Helens and had to spend the night in the elements.

Rescuers finally found Lori Williams around 8 a.m. Monday.

With physical assistance from friends and volunteers, Williams emerged from the trailhead at 12:30 p.m. She had sore knees, but no major injuries.

Williams said she shivered most of the night and was very cold and wet, but she tried to build a cave to protect herself.

"I made it out of the boulders and the rocks and I used my backpack as a blanket," Williams said.

Williams was climbing the volcano with a group of people Sunday and around 3:30 p.m., they were just 500 feet from the summit. That's when a woman in their party got severe altitude sickness and they decided to turn back.

But Williams was determined to keep going on her own, despite objections from her brother, Bob Chamberlain.

"It did concern me, but she had that look in her eye like she was going to make it," Chamberlain said.



Minutes after Williams broke away from her group, a storm rolled in.

With limited visibility, Williams lost her way and eventually decided to stay put for the night.

When she still hadn't returned by 8 p.m., her fellow climbers called for help.

Twelve hours later, Lori Williams finally spotted rescue hikers and she called out to them. Her brother says she is grateful for all of their efforts.

"I mean, she's elated to be down and these guys are great. The rescue guys are awesome," Chamberlain said.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.

