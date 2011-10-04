Airport shuttle driver finds woman's body near PDX - KPTV - FOX 12

Airport shuttle driver finds woman's body; hit-and-run driver sought

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

An airport shuttle bus driver discovered a woman's body at an intersection near the Portland International Airport on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say 21-year-old Abaynesh Awokie, of Portland, was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Alderwood Road.

Her body was found just after 6 a.m.

The Medical Examiner's Office reports she died of head injuries.

Port of Portland investigators are looking for a larger vehicle, possibly a large tractor trailer or a shuttle bus, that may have damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

