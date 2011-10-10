Suspect says pair wanted to 'kill more Jews'

Eureka police say Reginald Clark was found shot to death. David Pedersen and Holly Grigsby are suspects in his death.

A woman accused of going on a West Coast killing spree with her boyfriend told a detective they were traveling to Sacramento, Calif., to "kill more Jews," according to court documents obtained by FOX 12 Oregon.

David Joseph Pedersen and Holly Grigsby, who have ties to white supremacist groups, were arrested north of Sacramento last week.

Pedersen, 31, told a California newspaper in a story published Monday that he killed his father and was responsible for three other killings in Washington, Oregon and California. His 24-year-old girlfriend, Holly Grigsby, separately described to investigators in Washington state how she killed Pedersen's stepmother using two knives.

The crime spree began last month, as Pedersen's father drove the couple to catch a bus in Everett, Wash., according to Grigsby's statements to police. Pedersen shot his father from behind as Grigsby took control of the vehicle, she said.

The couple then returned to the father's home, where Grigsby stabbed Pedersen's stepmother with the knives, she told authorities. Leslie Pedersen, called "Dee Dee" by friends and family, was found with a bloody pillow wrapped around her head.

The couple said Pedersen's father, David Jones "Red" Pedersen, was targeted because he allegedly molested the younger Pedersen's sister and a cousin when they were younger.

Grigsby told authorities the stepmother, Leslie Pedersen, was killed because she didn't do anything about the alleged molestation.

"I felt it was my responsibility to make sure it didn't happen again," the younger Pedersen told The Appeal Democrat after he summoned a reporter to the jail for an interview. He said Grigsby was involved in the slayings only under duress and shouldn't be held responsible for the deaths.

Everett police Sgt. Robert Goetz said officers have not yet looked into the molestation allegations but planned to do so. He said evidence collected so far indicates much of Grigsby's story could be plausible.

The deaths of Pedersen's father and stepmother led the couple to the logging roads of Oregon, where authorities said they dumped the father's Jeep with his body still inside.

While in Oregon, police said the couple also fatally shot 19-year-old Cody Myers, who had been attending a jazz festival outside the coastal town of Newport.

Myers' white 1999 Plymouth Breeze was spotted at least twice in the mid-Willamette Valley during that weekend, and one of the reported sightings confirmed the car was in the possession of Pedersen and Grigsby, police said.

Myers' body was found four days later in the Mary's Peak area near Corvallis.

Police say they've found evidence Myers was killed on Pioneer Mountain, near Toledo, Ore.

Neighbors say police shut down a section of Pioneer Mountain Loop, off Highway 20, for several hours on Friday, to investigate.

"He said, well, it's a crime scene," said Elsie Carver, a Toledo resident who was stopped by a police officer while trying to drive home that day. "I said I know you probably can't tell me what's going on. He said, 'it's due to a missing boy.'"

Detectives say the couple told them they killed Myers because they believed he was Jewish because of his last name, according to court documents.



Prosecutors have not said whether they believe that Myers' killing was a hate crime.

Lincoln County detectives are asking anyone who was at the Newport Performing Arts Center or Don Davis Park for the jazz festival on Oct. 1, and who may have photos or video, to call the police tip line at 541-265-0669.

Police said Pedersen and Grigsby then continued south in Myers' car until they were arrested during a traffic stop.

A fourth body, that of a 54-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in California on Friday. Police in Eureka linked Reginald Alan Clark's death to the couple, but didn't release details.

Pedersen and Grigsby have pleaded not guilty to charges of weapons possession and vehicle theft, and their bail was set at $1 million. They are expected in court Tuesday for an arraignment hearing Tuesday. They have not yet been charged in the killings.

Their appointed attorney, Donald Wahlberg, said he did not know anything about the case beyond what had been reported.

In the days after Leslie Pedersen's body was found, suspicion quickly fell on her stepson and his girlfriend. David Joseph Pedersen has an extensive criminal history, having spent the ages of 16 to 31 behind bars, except for a one-year stretch. His convictions include assaulting a police officer and threatening a federal judge, and other disciplinary infractions included assault, extortion, disobedience, harassment and destruction of property.

Grigsby also spent time in prison beginning in 2006 for a variety of charges, including identity theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle. After completing probation, she served two years for identity theft. Even in prison, she got into trouble for assault and possession of contraband.

