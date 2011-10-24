Man found fatally shot near Grants Pass

A 42-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a town near Grants Pass, Josephine County deputies say.

Timothy Storie was discovered Saturday night after a 911 caller reported a gunshot in the 400 block of Galice Road in Merlin.

The case has been turned over to the Sheriff's Major Crime Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call 541-474-5153 or the Sheriff's Office confidential tip line at 541-474-5160.

