Ex-Portland cop pleads guilty to sex crimes in WA

A former Portland police officer accused of approaching teens in a Kennewick park and offering them money, drugs and alcohol to go back to his house has pleaded guilty to sex crimes.



Ryan Graichen of Kennewick pleaded guilty Monday to charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, attempting to engage in sexual conduct for a fee and paying a minor for sexual conduct.



KVEW reports the 35-year-old faces a 10-year prison term when he is sentenced Nov. 17 in Benton County Superior Court.



He worked for Portland police from 1989 to 2007.

Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com



