Should Halloween date be moved to ensure it falls on Saturday?

A state lawmaker in Connecticut is suggesting that Halloween be observed the last Saturday in October, rather than the traditional date of Oct. 31.

East Hartford state Rep. Tim Larson said that he previously spoke to parents of young children and believes weekday trick-or-treating can create problems for children who need to wake up early for school the next day.

Larson wants to make Halloween a floating holiday, like Thanksgiving or Labor Day, and said he hopes the issue can be discussed during the next Legislative session.

Halloween falls on a Monday this year.

