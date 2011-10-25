Mother who left son in car arrested again

The woman who was arrested after leaving her 3-year old in her car while she gambled at a casino in La Center last spring was arrested again Monday for driving with a suspended license.

Police said that in May 2011, Valerie Tran left her 3-year old son in her car for 13 hours while she gambled at a La Center casino. Workers at the casino alerted a police officer to the child's situation and found him with no food and a dirty diaper.

La Center police said Tran admitted to having been inside the casino and told officers she had checked on the boy every few hours.

Tran was then booked into the Clark County Jail on a charge of leaving a child unattended in a vehicle, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in jail and a $1,000 fine. Tran was eventually sentenced to community service.

