7 spice crusted shrimp, chili-honey roasted butternut squash, watercress, ginger

7 spice crusted shrimp, chili-honey roasted butternut squash, watercress, ginger
From Departure Restaurant

(serves 4)

 

For the Squash:

  • 1 small butternut squash, peeled, deseeded, large dice
  • 4 tbs honey
  • 2 dried Thai chili, sliced thin
  • 1 Tbs salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Toss squash in salt, chili and honey. Roast in oven about 20 minutes or until tender and caramelized.

 

For the Spice Mix:

  • .5 oz star anise, whole
  • .5 oz cinnamon, whole
  • .5 oz coriander, whole
  • .15 oz cloves, whole
  • .15 oz nutmeg, whole
  • .5 oz allspice, whole
  • .5 oz fennel seed, whole
  • .5 oz star anise, whole
  • 15 thai chili, dried

Toast all spices and chilies gently in a dry sauté pan until very fragrant. Grind in batches in a powerful blender or in a spice grinder. Mix all together. Store extra spice in an airtight container.

 

For the Vinaigrette:

  • 4 oz rice wine vinegar
  • 4 oz olive oil
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • 1 tsp 7-spice

Whisk vinegar with salt, sugar and spices. Slowly whisk in olive oil. Re-whisk vinaigrette if separates before serving.

 

For the Shrimp:

  • 1# shrimp, peeled, deveined
  • 1 ounce ginger, peeled, julienne
  • ½ bunch watercress, most of stem removed
  • olive oil
  • sea salt
  • chili oil

Season shrimp gently with salt and a nice dusting of 7-spice. Sear in hot olive oil to form a crust, then lower heat to just cook through. In a plate, scatter shrimp and squash. Drizzle with chili oil. Make a salad with watercress, ginger, a pinch of salt and a few drops of dressing. Place around shrimp and squash. Drizzle dish with olive oil. Enjoy!

 

