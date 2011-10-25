7 spice crusted shrimp, chili-honey roasted butternut squash, watercress, ginger

From Departure Restaurant



(serves 4)

For the Squash:

1 small butternut squash, peeled, deseeded, large dice

4 tbs honey

2 dried Thai chili, sliced thin

1 Tbs salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Toss squash in salt, chili and honey. Roast in oven about 20 minutes or until tender and caramelized.

For the Spice Mix:

.5 oz star anise, whole

.5 oz cinnamon, whole

.5 oz coriander, whole

.15 oz cloves, whole

.15 oz nutmeg, whole

.5 oz allspice, whole

.5 oz fennel seed, whole

.5 oz star anise, whole

15 thai chili, dried

Toast all spices and chilies gently in a dry sauté pan until very fragrant. Grind in batches in a powerful blender or in a spice grinder. Mix all together. Store extra spice in an airtight container.

For the Vinaigrette:

4 oz rice wine vinegar

4 oz olive oil

1 tsp salt

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp 7-spice

Whisk vinegar with salt, sugar and spices. Slowly whisk in olive oil. Re-whisk vinaigrette if separates before serving.

For the Shrimp:

1# shrimp, peeled, deveined

1 ounce ginger, peeled, julienne

½ bunch watercress, most of stem removed

olive oil

sea salt

chili oil

Season shrimp gently with salt and a nice dusting of 7-spice. Sear in hot olive oil to form a crust, then lower heat to just cook through. In a plate, scatter shrimp and squash. Drizzle with chili oil. Make a salad with watercress, ginger, a pinch of salt and a few drops of dressing. Place around shrimp and squash. Drizzle dish with olive oil. Enjoy!