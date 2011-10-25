Police report long list of Occupy Portland problems in 24-hour span

Police say they arrested Devn Merner on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and harassment.

Portland police arrested a woman they say was flashing her breasts and throwing paintbrushes at police officers in what was one of roughly a dozen public safety incidents at Occupy Portland on Monday.

On Tuesday, the police bureau sent to the media a list of incidents linked to the Occupy Portland encampments at Lownsdale and Chapman squares downtown. Among the list was an account from officers who say 39-year-old Angela Hallinger threw a paintbrush at them because they would not stop and look at her art.

Police say the paintbrush hit one of the officers and left paint on the officers' pants, and that Hallinger picked up the paintbrush and threw it again, this time at the officers' heads.

After officers were told a Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney had said a woman was flashing her breasts at people earlier, police determined Hallinger was responsible. They arrested her on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal mischief.

There was also a second arrest later Monday, when officers encountered 35-year-old Devn Merner, who they say was displaying fighting poses and soon grabbed an officer by the arm. Officers arrested him on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and harassment.

To view the police bureau's press release, in which they describe about 10 other public safety incidents they responded to, click here.

Occupy Portland demonstrators have been camping out at the two downtown parks since they marched through the streets Oct. 6.



